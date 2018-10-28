Girls volleyball: Eagles host Tigers in FCIAC quarterfinals

The Trumbull High girls volleyball team defeated Danbury (25-16, 25-16, 25-18) to finish out the regular season.

Coach Nicole Trommelen’s Eagles posted a 15-3 overall mark and went 14-2 in the FCIAC.

Seeded second, Trumbull will host No. 7 Ridgefield (11-5) in the FCIAC quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Leading the Eagles versus the Hatters were Krystina Schueler (17 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces), Ali Castro (36 assists, 3 digs, 1 ace), Rachel Hage (8 digs, 15 service points) and Bailey Cenatiempo (7 kills, 6 digs, 3 aces).