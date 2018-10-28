Trumbull Times

Girls volleyball: Eagles host Tigers in FCIAC quarterfinals

By Trumbull Times on October 28, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

The Trumbull High girls volleyball team defeated Danbury (25-16, 25-16, 25-18) to finish out the regular season.

Coach Nicole Trommelen’s Eagles posted a 15-3 overall mark and went 14-2 in the FCIAC.

Seeded second, Trumbull will host No. 7 Ridgefield (11-5) in the FCIAC quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Leading the Eagles versus the Hatters were Krystina Schueler (17 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces), Ali Castro (36 assists, 3 digs, 1 ace), Rachel Hage (8 digs, 15 service points) and Bailey Cenatiempo (7 kills, 6 digs, 3 aces).

Related posts:

  1. FCIAC girls volleyball pairings
  2. Girls volleyball: Trumbull defeats Darien behind service game
  3. Girls volleyball: Trumbull sweeps Norwalk Bears
  4. Girls volleyball: Trumbull loses to Southington in quarterfinals

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Girls volleyball: Cadets win, host Ludlowe in playoffs
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© Copyright 2018 Hearst Media Services Connecticut, LLC

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress