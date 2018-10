St. Joseph defeated Staples-Westport, 3-2, in a girls volleyball match.

Coach Jeff Babineau’s Cadets are seeded third for the FCIAC playoffs with a 13-3 league mark.

They will host No. 6 Ludlowe (12-6) on Tuesday.

Elena Ball had 15 kills in the 25-18, 16-25, 12-25, 25-15, 15-12 victory over the Wreckers, who are seeded eighth at FCIACs.

Jenna Koonitsky had 12 kills, Kaitlin Capobianco 24 digs and Maddie Johnson 9 kills.