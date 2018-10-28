Girls soccer: Lady Eagles lose to Ridgefield in quarterfinals

The Trumbull High girls soccer team lost a 4-0 decision to host Ridgefield High in an FCIAC quarterfinal game.

Ridgefield, the third seed in the eight-team field, will now play second-seed St. Joseph in the semifinals on Monday (5 p.m.) at Wilton High School.

The winner meets either fourth-seed New Canaan or eighth-seed Darien in the conference championship game on Thursday (Nov. 1) at Fairfield Warde High School.

Caitlin Slaminko had two goals for Ridgefield (14-2-1) in the victory over sixth-seed Trumbull.

Julia Bragg and Tasha Riek scored the other goals for the Tigers.

Bragg opened the scoring on an assist from Slaminko just over 10 minutes into the game. Slaminko then doubled the Ridgefield lead 15 minutes later when she converted a pass from Faith Arnold.

Slaminko’s second goal put the Tigers ahead 3-0 early in the second half. Riek then finished the scoring in the 58th minute on an assist from Bragg.

Goalie Lauren Castle stopped four shots for the shutout, Ridgefield’s 15th in 17 games this season.

Trumbull goalies Avery Rice (three) and Maryna Barone (one) combined to make four saves.

Trumbull (11-6-0) will now await the start of the Class LL state tournament.