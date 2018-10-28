Trumbull harriers second at Hatter Freshman Invitational

The Trumbull High boys freshman cross country team closed out its season in fine style when they placed placing second at the Hatter Freshman invitational at Tarrywile Park in Danbury.

The Eagles scored 66 points to finish behind Staples and ahead of Danbury.

Leading the way for the team was Varujan Edwards, who placed second with a time of 11:02 for the two-mile course.

“As he had at the FCIAC meet, Edwards took the lead and in a final dash over the last 100 meters three runners sprinted all out to the finish,” THS head coach Jeff Klein said.

“In the end he was a half second behind a runner from Staples and just ahead of another from Danbury.

“Continuing his outstanding frosh year was Bronson Vo, who placed eighth overall running 11:27.

“Ryan Hass saved his best race of the season for last, as he placed 13th with a time of 11:43.

Edwards, Vo and Hass all received medals for placing in the top 15.

“Our fourth runner was Chris Scalise, who was in 18th followed by Matt Christie in 25th.

“Other Eagle finishers in the top 50 included Ben McKeon (31), Sean Clemons (350, Zach Falzone (36), Saihari Kota (37) and Finn Hall (50).

“This group of freshman had a great first season, as they placed third at the Wilton Invitational, and second at the Wickham invitational, FCIAC and Hatter meets.

“Congratulations to all of our freshman and we look forward to more in the future.”