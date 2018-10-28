Boys cross country: Trumbull Eagles 12th in Class LL

The Trumbull High boys cross country team placed 12th on Friday at the State LL meet in Wickham Park.

The Eagles ran early with cold weather (mid-30’s) but fairly good course conditions.

The team’s aggregate time of 1 hour 27 minutes and 58 seconds was the second fastest ever run by an Eagle team on the Wickham course that has been used since 1998.

“Chris Lepore again led the team as he ran a very good race to place 22nd in 16:39 for the 5K course,” coach Jeff Klein said. “His time was the second fastest ever run by a THS runner at Wickham, a second behind Charlie Taubl’s results in 2016.

“I’m proud of all of our runners for their efforts at the State LL meet and throughout the season.

“It’s a great group that worked very well together and showed a lot of heart this fall. We look forward to Chris Lepore competing at the State Open meet this week and continuing his outstanding season.”

The top 12 runners in this race earn All-State honors — Lepore was only seven seconds behind that achievement as he finished in a tight pack.

Lepore’s results earned him another trip to Wickham next Friday where he will race in the Open for a chance (with a top 25 finish) to go to the New England Championships.

“Owen Hopwood closed out his THS career with his top time ever at Wickham of 17:23 for 58th place,” Klein said. “His was the 10th fastest time ever for an Eagle runner at the state course.

“James Dubreuil also closed out his XC experience in fine style, as he had his best race ever in Black and Gold, taking 77th place with a time of 17:40.

“Also running his best time ever on this course was Cyrus Asgari in 95th (18:01).

“Our final scorer, Tejas Kulkarni had an excellent first two miles and then felt the effects of the cold, finishing in 111th.

“Matt Collins had a personal best at Wickham in his final race, running 18:15 for 112th.

“Joe Gregory despite battling illness showed tremendous spirit, giving everything he had, as he placed 123rd.”