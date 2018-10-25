Breaking News — Students taken to hospital after car, school bus collide

Trumbull Police are continuing to investigate a motor vehicle accident on Churchill Road (Rt 127) at the intersection of Middlebrooks Avenue involving a collision between a car and a school bus carrying children.

Police received 911 calls reporting the accident at 8:27 a.m. The collision involved a school bus transporting children to Middlebrooks Elementary School nearby. Trumbull EMS transported 12 students who were on the school bus to local hospitals for observation. The injuries are described as minor. The Trumbull Board of Education has been notifying the parents of those 12 children. All other students on the bus and the driver were not hurt.

The driver of the car was injured and transported by ambulance as well. Multiple ambulances and local fire departments assisted at the scene. Police are continuing their investigation but the scene has been cleared and the road is open.