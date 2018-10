The Trumbull High girls volleyball team defeated Bridgeport Central, 3-0, on Wednesday.

The Eagles are 14-3 overall and 13-2 in the FCIAC. They will visit Danbury in their regular season finale on Friday at 5:30.

Krystina Schueler had 10 kills, 5 digs and 6 aces.

Julia Roberto had 7 kills and 2 blocks.

Bailey Cenatiempo had 5 kills, 4 digs and 6 aces.