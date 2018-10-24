Girls volleyball: Darien defeats St. Joseph

St. Joseph lost a 3-1 decision to Darien High on Wednesday.

The Cadets are 12-3 overall and 14-4 in the FCIAC and will host Staples High in the regular season finale on Friday at 5:30.

Darien is 12-6 in league play and 11-4 on the season. The Blue Wave will visit Norwalk Friday at 5:30.

Elena Ball had 17 kills and Kaitlin Capobianco 22 digs for St. Joseph, which won the third set 25-16.

Darien’s Cristina Escajadillo had 30 assists and two aces, Elaina Cummiskey 8 kills and Lindsey Bennett 13 kills and three aces.