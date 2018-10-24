Trunk or Treat Sunday

The second annual trunk or treat for Ryan’s Rebels will be held on Sunday October 28, at Madison Middle School from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event will include music, characters, face painting, crafts, pumpkin painting, trunk design prizes and of course, lots of candy and toys. Ryan’s Rebels have collected more than 30,000 treats for the occasion. Admission is free for trick or treaters. There is a suggested $25 donation per car for participating as a “Trunk.”

The trunk fee includes all organic candies and toys for distribution. All proceeds from this event go directly to help children battling pediatric cancer. Contact [email protected] with any questions.