Meet the GOP candidates Saturday

By Donald Eng on October 24, 2018 in Lead News, News, Politics & Elections ·

The Monroe Republican Town Committee will host a ‘Meet and Greet the Republican Candidates’ event on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library in the Ehlers Room, 733 Monroe Turnpike. This event is free to the public.

Candidates scheduled to participate include Harry Arora, 4th District candidate for U.S. House of Representatives; Rich Deecken, candidate for State Senate, 22nd District; T.R. Rowe, incumbent candidate for Probate Judge representing Monroe, Trumbull, and Easton; and J.P. Sredzinski, incumbent candidate for State Representative, 112th General Assembly District. Also attending will be Monroe First Selectman Ken Kellogg.

