Food: Something wickedly sweet

While the kids (and some adults) are carefully planning out their Halloween costumes, you can enjoy the fun of the holiday without unwrapping any of your child’s precious candy.

In an attempt to ease a sweet tooth craving I decided to bake brownies, but not just any brownies, salted caramel brownies. There’s something so decadent about salted caramel, it exudes luxury. And, of course, chocolate and caramel are a lovely pairing, so this recipe really amped up my brownie game.

If you’re looking for something sweet that won’t be found in your child’s Halloween bucket give these brownies a whirl. Just a note, since these treats are loaded with caramel I would caution cooks that this recipe really is for the chocoholics and the sugar obsessed.

Salted Caramel Brownies

nonstick cooking spray, for greasing

2 ½ cups soft caramel candy

3 large eggs

1 ½ cups all purpose flour

1 ½ sticks unsalted butter, melted

1 cup granulated sugar

½ cup brown sugar

¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon salt

Topping

1 cup soft caramel candy

¼ cup heavy cream

flaky sea salt, for sprinkling

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease an 8×8-inch baking pan and line with parchment paper. Whisk together the melted butter, granulated sugar, and brown sugar in a large bowl. Stir in eggs and vanilla. Sift in the flour, cocoa powder, and salt. Pour half of the batter into the baking pan and spread to cover the bottom. Arrange the caramels in a single layer over the batter. Pour the rest of the batter over the caramels and spread to cover. Bake for 40 minutes or until the center is cooked. To make the topping, melt the caramels and the heavy cream on a medium heat over the stove and continue, once it has melted, to let it simmer over the stove to get a glossy shine for 10 minutes, stirring regularly to avoid burning the sauce. Once the brownies have cooled, add the warm topping. Wait five minutes and sprinkle the top with salt and serve.