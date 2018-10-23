Trumbull man, 82, charged with groping woman in store

Police arrested an 82-year-old Trumbull man after a woman complained of being groped in Stop & Shop Sept. 20.

According to reports, the woman was near the meat aisle when she was approached by a man later identified as John Kocsis. He told her he intended to follow her, and she quickly walked away, eventually losing sight of Kocsis.

A few minutes later, she was near the pharmacy when she reported feeling hands on her breast and body, and looked down to see that her bra was exposed. Kocsis reportedly told her he had accidentally stumbled into her and gave no other explanation.

Police were able to identify Kocsis by reviewing video surveillance. He turned himself in October 20 and police charged him with fourth-degree sexual assault and second-degree breach of peace in a public place. He was released on a promise to appear in court Oct. 29.