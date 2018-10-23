Letter — Who to trust with children’s future?

I am a Mom of three young children and I also happen to be a guidance counselor in a Connecticut public school. So, it should come as no surprise that education is one of my top issues when considering who to cast my vote for. I am proud to say that on November 6, I will be voting for Sujata Gadkar-Wilcox and I hope you will join me.

Sujata is dedicated to ensuring that all our children have access to a quality education. She understands that investments in education are investments in our future.

Sujata is a mom of two young daughters herself. She has put her roots down in Trumbull for a reason – in particular because of the education provided to our children, and she is personally invested in making sure nothing compromises the quality of our schools. Sujata is a teacher herself at Quinnipiac University, where she is an associate professor teaching constitutional and human rights law.

There is no doubt that our state is facing difficult financial times, but we need to make sure that our financial issues are not solved on the backs of our children. That is why we must vote for candidates who prioritize education. As our state moves forward and our elected officials attempt to balance the budget and secure our economy, I want to know that someone who shares my values is representing me.

In the end, I ask myself a simple question: Who do I trust to make the right decisions that will impact my children’s future? Without a doubt, I trust Sujata.