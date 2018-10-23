Letter — Can we afford the same old same old?

Over the past 40 years, the Democrats have controlled the State House and Senate for 38 years. They’ve managed to take one of the most prosperous and growing state economies and turn it into one of the worst performing economies in the nation. Democrats also gave us eight years of the failed Malloy Administration with job-killing proposals and never-ending tax increases.

People are leaving the state. Connecticut’s out migration outpaces most every other state. Our young people are choosing to start their lives where it is more affordable and there are better job opportunities.

It is time to make sure that we vote for common sense legislators who understand how to grow jobs and to reduce taxes, we need people who have participated in real economy, and understand the struggles for middle class families. We don’t need to send the people who believe in the same old failed policies of Dan Malloy and the Hartford Democrats.

It’s time for better leadership in Hartford. Trumbull is fortunate to have been represented by David Rutigliano.

Dave worked hard on the budget that restored our education funds reduced by Gov. Malloy.

Dave has also worked across the aisle to do what is right for Connecticut and for Trumbull. Let’s keep Dave in Hartford, fighting to bring a healthy economy to Connecticut and to keep our empty nesters and senior citizens in Trumbull and bring our kids back from college to start a career.

With Dave as our state rep. you might be able to go to Grandma’s for Thanksgiving dinner — without getting on an airplane.

William Haberlin, District 2