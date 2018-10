Dara Weinstein, daughter of Louis and Beth Weinstein of Trumbull, will celebrate her Bat Mitzvah on Nov. 3, 2018 at Congregation B’nai Torah, Trumbull.

Austin Ashby, son of Jay and Holly Ashby of Trumbull, will celebrate his Bar Mitzvah on Nov. 10, 2018 at Congregation B’nai Torah, Trumbull.