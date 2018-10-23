Trumbull Times

DeMartin, Romanchick lead way at Great Pumpkin Classic

By Trumbull Times on October 23, 2018 in Recreational Sports, Sports Features ·

Katelynn Romanchick and Michael John DeMartin placed first at the Great Pumpkin Classic 5K.

Michael John DeMartin from Fairfield was the top overall finisher with a time of 18:14 at the Great Pumpkin Classic 5K on Oct. 21.

Jeffery Kurjiaka of Monroe was second in a time of 18:36.

Trumbull resident Katelynn Romanchick was 3rd overall and the first female finisher in a time of 19:04.

She faced tough competition from Stephanie Coburn of Denver.

Coburn and Romanchick ran close throughout the race.

Romanchick sprinted the last straightaway to the finish to take first with Coburn on her heels finishing in 19:05.

Hundreds braved the cold to take part in the 5K, 2-mile walk and family kids run.

