The Trumbull High girls soccer team defeated Danbury High, 4-0, on Monday.

Meghan Lesko scored the first two goals, assisted by Dani Milovanov.

The third goal was scored by Skylar Jorge, assisted by Lesko.

Lauren Mecca made it 4-0.

Maryna Barone started off in goal with two saves.

Avery Rice came into the game in the middle of the second half and had one save.