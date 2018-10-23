Working Families back Gadkar-Wilcox in 123rd

Sujata Gadkar-Wilcox has received the Working Families Party nomination for State Representative for the 123rd District, which covers 70% of Trumbull. She will now appear on both the Working Families Party line and the Democratic Party line on the November 6 ballot.

“While Sujata’s qualifications alone are impressive, her commitment to the concept of working together for the benefit of all makes her the kind of representative we need in Hartford,” said Trumbull First Selectman Vicki Tesoro. “Intelligent, hardworking and principled – she will bring fresh ideas and a positive attitude to our state. We need that in Hartford, so I urge you to vote for her in November.”

Gadkar-Wilcox said legislators should work for the benefit of the community, not for their own personal benefit.

“I think we’re all ready for a new kind of politics – where elected officials are dedicated to finding common ground and building bridges across the issues that divide us,” she said.