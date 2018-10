Ali Castro had 36 assists for the Trumbull High girls volleyball team when the Eagles defeated Trinity Catholic, 3-0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-21), on Monday.

Krystina Schueler had 14 kills, 4 digs and an ace, as coach Nicole Trommelen’s team improved to 13-3 overall and 12-2 in the FCIAC.

Rachel Hage had 12 digs, 6 aces, 2 assists and 2 kills.

Bailey Cenatiempo had 8 kills and 5 digs while Castro added 6 digs and two blocks.