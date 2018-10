Jack Gray took first place in the 1,000 freestyle for the University of Connecticut men’s swimming and diving team when the Huskies defeated Southern Connecticut State University on Saturday.

Gray, a freshman, is a Trumbull High School graduate.

He also placed third in the 500 freestyle, just out touched by two of his teammates.

Gray anchored the winning 400 freestyle relay team for the Huskies.

Next up, the Huskies head to West Point, N.Y. to compete at Army on Saturday, Oct. 27, at 12 p.m.