Trumbull Community Television schedule — Oct. 25-31, 2018

By Trumbull Times on October 22, 2018 in Community, News ·

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

 

Thursday-Wednesday                                                                                      Oct. 25-31

Midnight — PTSA Council Oct. 15 meeting

1:25 a.m. — THS Post-High School planning for seniors

2:30 a.m. — Girls Varsity Volleyball: Trumbull High vs. Greenwich High (TBD)

3:45 a.m. — Boys and Girls Cross Country: Trumbull High at Ridgefield High

4 a.m. — Govt: Parks & Recreation Oct. 15 meeting

4:35 a.m. — Govt: Water Pollution Control Authority Oct. 17 meeting

5:05 a.m. — Govt: Planning & Zoning Oct. 17 meeting

6:15 a.m. — Boys and Girls Cross Country: Trumbull High at Ridgefield High

6:30 a.m. — Stephen King, American Master: The Life & Work of the King of Horror

8 a.m. — Girls Varsity Volleyball: Trumbull High vs. Greenwich High (TBD)

9:15 a.m. — Digital Distractions and Its Impact on Families

10:45 a.m. — Gypsy Funk Squad Cabaret Concert

Noon — Stephen King, American Master: The Life & Work of the Kind of Horror

1:30 p.m. — Girls Varsity Volleyball: Trumbull High vs. Greenwich High (TBD)

2:45 p.m. — Digital Distractions and Its Impact on Families

4:15 p.m. — Gypsy Funk Squad Cabaret Concert

5:30 p.m. — Stephen King, American Master: The Life & Work of the King of Horror

7 p.m. — Govt: Trumbull Housing Authority Oct. 23 meeting (TBD)

8 p.m. — Govt: Community Facilities Building Committee Oct. 24 meeting (TBD)

10 p.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee Oct. 24 meeting (TBD)

