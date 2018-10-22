Four-month old male kitten available for adoption

Coconut

Coconut is a domestic long haired male about 4-months old. He has very fluffy fur which will require some maintenance to keep him from getting matted. Visit Coconut and other cats and dogs available for adoption at Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road, or call 203-452-5088 for more information.

Seeking donations

The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Canned cat food, clay cat litter, large rawhide, Kong or Nylabones for larger breed dogs. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.