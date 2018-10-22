Trumbull Times

Four-month old male kitten available for adoption

By Trumbull Times on October 22, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News ·

Coconut

Coconut is a domestic long haired male about 4-months old. He has very fluffy fur which will require some maintenance to keep him from getting matted. Visit Coconut and other cats and dogs available for adoption at Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road, or call 203-452-5088 for more information.

Seeking donations

The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Canned cat food, clay cat litter, large rawhide, Kong or Nylabones for larger breed dogs. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.

Coconut

Coconut

Related posts:

  1. Stratford Cat Project hosts cat adoption events, meeting
  2. Stratford Cat Project holds adoption events, meetings
  3. Crystal needs a home
  4. Henry needs a home

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post FCIAC football: Plenty of drama, state playoff bids Next Post Trumbull Community Television schedule — Oct. 25-31, 2018
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© Copyright 2018 Hearst Media Services Connecticut, LLC

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress