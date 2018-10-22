Crystal needs a home

Crystal is a pretty female spayed brown and white tabby mix cat, with green eyes, about 5 to 6-years-old. She is mellow, calm, affectionate, healthy and a real sweetheart. She may be slightly shy at first, but soon comes around.

She will be your loyal friend. She would be best in a somewhat quiet home. She may prefer to be the only pet, however, she may be fine with another mellow older cat or dog. She would be great company for someone alone.

For more information, or to receive an application, email [email protected], call 203-330-0255, or visit petprotectorsrescue.org.