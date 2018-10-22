Voter registration, polling locations available at registrar

The Trumbull Registrar of Voters is currently open for voter registration from 9 to 5 Monday through Friday. The last day to register is Tuesday, Oct. 30. The registrar will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. that day to accept voter registration.

In addition there is Election Day registration available on November 6 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Council Chambers inside Town Hall. Election Day registration has more stringent identification requirements, and registering in advance, either online or in person, will speed up the voting process.

Voters will receive reminder cards the week before advising them of their polling district and location.

District 1 — Hillcrest Middle School

District 2 — St. Joseph High School

District 3 — Madison Middle School

District 4 — Middlebrook Elementary School

There are two ballot questions this year concerning a proposed special transportation fund and the sale of state property. Information on these questions can be found on the Registrar’s page of the town website.

For any other questions call the Registrar of Voters at 203-452-4059 or 203-452-4058.