Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Board golf

By Trumbull Times on October 21, 2018

The Tashua Knolls Senior’s Men’s Club Golf Board Tournament on Oct. 17 was held at the Tashua Knolls Golf course with 50 golfers competing.

The Low Gross from the White Tees was won by Len Szturma with an 86.

The winners for the Low Net (White Tees) had Jim Peloquin finish in first place with a net 68. John Ghent was in second with a net 68.

Third place went to John Hofbauer with a net 70.

Mike McCarthy took fourth with a net 71.

John Siano had a net 72 for fifth place.

The Low Net (Green Tees) winners had Bud Hersch in first place with a net 65.

Second place went to Robert Walton with a net 66.

Third place went to John Coniglio with a net 66.

John Thelen finished in fourth place with a net 68.

The closest to the pin on the 12th hole went to Robert Gregory at 6 feet 8 inches.

