Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Friday Bowling League

October 21, 2018

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Friday Bowling League on Oct. 19 has Team 10 (Charles Lee, Ralph Keese, Robert Winston, Art Pranger) and Team 12 (Chet Grygorcewicz, Mike Cazzolla, Hank Giannini, George Chiodo) tied for first place with 16 points.

Team 4 (Lou Rybar, Bob Tomasko, Bob Fleming, Gerry Cordone) and Team 9 (Ray Williams, Pepe Cruz, Bob Oleyar, Manny Cabral) are two points behind in second place.

The high individual scratch game of 241 and the three game scratch series of 629 was bowled by Rich Schwam.

George Warner bowled the high individual game with handicap of 278.

Ken Kanyuck bowled the series with handicap of 785 (a new season league high).

Team 4 (Lou Rybar, Bob Tomasko, Bob Fleming, Gerry Cordone) set a new team single game season high with 758 and the single game with handicap of 957.

Team 8 (George Koulouris, Dave Martini, Ron Fiorella, Angelo Cordone) set a new season high series with handicap.

