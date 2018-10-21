Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday League bowling

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Tuesday Bowling League competed at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield on Oct 16.

Team 12 (Pete Pappas, Roy Green, Charles Fereira, Manny Cabral) remains in first place with 129 points and a lead of nine points over Team 1 (Mark Paskus, Mark Ryan, Bob Fleming, Mike Bartolotta).

John Verdeschi had the high scratch single game (248) as well as the high three game scratch series of 668.

Manny Cabral bowled the individual with handicap game of 297 and the series with handicap of 761.

Dennis Russell is now the high individual match point leader with 28 points.