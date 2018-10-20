Football: Defense denies, Summers pitch perfect

St. Joseph High football coach Joe Della Vecchia, and the large crowd on hand for Alumni Day at Dalling Field, had plenty to be happy about after his now 5-1 Hogs posted a 42-0 victory over Stamford High on Saturday.
David Summers threw five touchdown passes and the St. Joseph varsity scored on 7-of-8 possessions against the 1-5 Black Knights.
“I thought this was the most crisp we’ve been all year,” Della Vecchia said of his Cadets, who are ranked No. 4 in the GameTimeCT/New Haven Register Top 10 poll. “David spread the ball out and that (5 TDs) is a credit to him for his reads.”
Jesse Bike caught a 6-yard touchdown pass on St. Joseph’s first possession on a perfectly thrown fade pass into the corner of the end zone. Bike then latched on to a 45-yard scoring pass and Luke Kirby’s second of seven conversion kicks made it 14-0. Bike made it three scores when he got behind the secondary for a 75-yard touchdown on the second play of the second quarter.
“The first one was meant for Jesse,” said Summers, who completed passes for 226 yards. “The next two I saw the coverage and went to him. I think we have a great corp of receivers. Will (Diamantis) and Jesse are on the outside. Because of injuries, we had other guys step up. Preston Kral did well. Darren Warren (3 catches, 23 yards) and Ace Luzietti came over from the defense and helped out.
“Our offensive line has been outstanding and Jaden (Shirden) can run or catch the ball out of the backfield. I thought this past week of practice was the best of the season.”
Mark Armone centers an o-line of Chris Kiley and Nick DiIorio at guard and Robert Mihaly and Dennis Elrod at tackle.
Diamantis had three catches for 33 yards on a 51-yard drive that culminated with the senior running a curl pattern just over the goal line for a 6-yard score right before the half.
Diamantis caught a 32-yard TD pass on St. Joseph’s first series after intermission.
Shirden, who rushed for 105 yards on nine carries, broke off a 21-yard run, and then followed fine blocks from DiIorio and Diamantis around right end for a 20-yard touchdown at the 3-minute mark of the third.
Oh, and the Hogs’ defense collected its third consecutive shutout.
“Our defense has been playing well,” Della Vecchia said. “They shut out New Canaan, and I thought they played well overall but had some breakdowns against Darien (the Cadets only loss). We’ve been consistent all year.”
St. Joseph’s dominance versus Stamford was led up front by Cayden Porter, Michael Morrissey (two sacks), Jermaine Williams and Kyren Jones.
Jesse Lawson, Alex Pagliarini, Cole daSilva and Davee Silas were quick to the ball from their linebacking positions.
Warren, Luzietti, and the hard-hitting tandem of Myles Hall and Jack Wallace made things tough on the Black Knights in the secondary.