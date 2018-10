Trumbull High defeated Bridgeport Central, 2-1, in an FCIAC boys soccer match on Saturday.

Andrew Restrepo and Howard Qian had the goals for the Eagles, now 10-1-4.

Bryant Recker had an assist.

Luis Diaz scored for the Hilltoppers (1-14).

Trumbull’s Nick Grassi made two saves, as Trumbull out shot Central 19-7.