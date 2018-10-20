Celebrating 300 Years of Connecticut’s Remarkable Women program

The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., is hosting a free program Celebrating 300 Years of Connecticut’s Remarkable Women on Tuesday, Oct. 23, at 6:30 p.m.

Join for an interactive multi-media program by the Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame and learn about some of our state’s most remarkable women.

Be inspired as you learn about well-known figures like Ella Grasso, Katharine Hepburn and Marian Anderson, and lesser known heroines like Maria Sanchez, Barbara McClintock and Hannah Watson.

This presentation will introduce you to the Hall, its mission and programs, and give you a panoramic view of some of its 118 inductees from across all fields of endeavor, from politics and sports to the arts and sciences.

This event is free and open to the public. Drop in.