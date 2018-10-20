The Trumbull High School Golden Eagle Marching Band thanks “Every 1” who came to the Fall Classic Marching Band show at Trumbull High School. The THSGEMB performed in exhibition, earning a score of 86.675, which was the highest score among the 11 high school marching bands that performed. Following the performance, THSGEMB members from the class of 2019 were acknowledged during the annual senior recognition ceremony. The THSGEMB heads to Delaware this weekend where they will compete tonight, Saturday, Oct. 20, in the Bands of America Mid-Atlantic Regional Championships.