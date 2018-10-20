Trumbull Times

Trumbull High School Golden Eagle Marching Band thanks ‘Every 1’

By Julie Miller on October 20, 2018 in Lead News, Schools ·

The Trumbull High School Golden Eagle Marching Band thanks “Every 1” who came to the Fall Classic Marching Band show at Trumbull High School. The THSGEMB performed in exhibition, earning a score of 86.675, which was the highest score among the 11 high school marching bands that performed. Following the performance, THSGEMB members from the class of 2019 were acknowledged during the annual senior recognition ceremony. The THSGEMB heads to Delaware this weekend where they will compete tonight, Saturday, Oct. 20, in the Bands of America Mid-Atlantic Regional Championships.

 

Related posts:

  1. Golden Eagle Marching Band will host Fall Classic Saturday
  2. Golden Eagle Marching Band takes first place in competition
  3. Bottles and cans redeemable drive Saturday
  4. Marching band presents Fall Classic Saturday

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Football: Trumbull Eagles 'sneak' past Danbury Hatters
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© Copyright 2018 Hearst Media Services Connecticut, LLC

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress