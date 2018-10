Trumbull High’s Christopher Lepore placed third overall at the FCIAC Boys Cross Country Championships held on Thursday at New Canaan’s Waveny Park.

Lepore, who earned first-team All-FCIAC honors, posted a time of 15:51 that is a course record (post 1997) by more than 25 seconds for a Trumbull runner.

Owen Hopwood placed 27th and Joe Gregory placed 30th to gain second-team All FCIAC.

The Eagles placed fifth.