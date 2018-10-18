Girls soccer: Eagles team up to defeat Hilltoppers

Trumbull High’s girls soccer team got goals from six players in a 6-0 blanking of visiting Bridgeport Central at the new turf field on a chilly Thursday night.

The Eagles, who led 4-0 at halftime, improved to 10-5. Central dropped to 0-15.

Erin Melia, Mia DiBello, Alexa Andrews, Lauren Mecca, Dani Milovanov and Grace Lesko scored for the Eagles.

Goalkeeper Maryna Barone played most of the first half and Avery Rice played the rest of the game; both keepers stopped one shot.

“We got a lot of playing time for a lot of the team, which was good,” Trumbull coach Rich Sutherland said.

The goal by Andrews was assisted by Mecca following a cross from the right wing. Trumbull gained possession in the back and used patience to move the ball through the midfield to set up the tally.

Trumbull’s lead swelled to 4-0 off a corner kick, from the right wing, when Milovanov got the ball to Maddie McGee, whose shot deflected in off Mecca.

“I definitely think our passing was really good,” McGee said. “We’re really starting to focus on that as we prepare for future games, including the FCIAC tournament.”

The lead stayed at 4-0 until late in the second half, but easily could have been more if not for some tremendous diving and leaping saves by Central goalkeeper Daniella Mazo.

Milovanov scored on a breakaway set up by Lesko, moments after Lesko checked into the game.

Lesko finished off the scoring when she banged a shot in off the post following another right side corner.

“It (the win over Central) puts us into a pretty good spot going into our Senior Night game Monday,” said Sutherland, whose team wraps up the regular campaign against a 5-10 Danbury team at McDougall Stadium at 6 o’clock.

Then, it’s on to the FCIAC Tournament.

The Eagles are in the middle of the pack in the conference standings, and jockeying for better positioning with a few teams.

Sutherland pointed out that the Eagles have been competitive with the better teams in the conference, and he looks forward to seeing how they compete in the postseason.

“You win, you move on. You lose, you’re out. You’ve got to look at every game as a cup final,” Sutherland said of the upcoming single-elimination FCIAC and state playoffs.

“I’m really excited. I’ve been looking forward to that all year, especially with such a great group of girls,” McGee added.