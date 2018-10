Jason Weinstein scored two goals and Justin Horvath had a goal and two assists when the Trumbull High boys soccer team shut out Trinity Catholic of Stamford, 5-0, at McDougall Stadium on Thursday night.

Tiago Frazao and Orlando Fernandes also scored for coach Sebastian Gangemi’s Eagles, who improved to 9-1-4.

Felipe Campos and Trinhan Le had assists, as Trumbull won the shot battle 19-3.

Chris Prizio was in net for the Eagles.

Michael Smolak made five saves for Trinity Catholic (1-12-1).