Trumbull Times

Boys soccer: St. Joseph falls to New Canaan Rams

By Trumbull Times on October 18, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

The St. Joseph boys soccer team put together one last rush in the final 42 seconds only to have a long throw-in clang off the crossbar as the buzzer sounded when New Canaan won a 3-2 decision on Senior Night at Dunning Stadium on Thursday.

Coach Carlos Reinoso Jr.’s Cadets fell behind 1-0 then took the lead when Robert Razzaia scored consecutive goals barely two minute apart, the second coming in the 25th minute.

New Canaan, which won its second straight contest, tied the game on Matt Cosco’s goal with 4:35 left before the break.

Emilio De La Vega gave the Rams a 3-2 advantage when he collected a rebound 16 minutes into the second half.

St. Joseph (3-9-1) will host Darien High on Friday at 4:15.

Related posts:

  1. Boys hockey: Cadets look to turn the corner
  2. Softball: St. Joseph wins playoff-implication game
  3. Boys soccer: Trumbull Eagles shut down St. Joseph
  4. Boys hockey: New Canaan defeats St. Joseph in overtime

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Spotlight listing of upcoming events
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress