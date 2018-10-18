Boys soccer: St. Joseph falls to New Canaan Rams

The St. Joseph boys soccer team put together one last rush in the final 42 seconds only to have a long throw-in clang off the crossbar as the buzzer sounded when New Canaan won a 3-2 decision on Senior Night at Dunning Stadium on Thursday.

Coach Carlos Reinoso Jr.’s Cadets fell behind 1-0 then took the lead when Robert Razzaia scored consecutive goals barely two minute apart, the second coming in the 25th minute.

New Canaan, which won its second straight contest, tied the game on Matt Cosco’s goal with 4:35 left before the break.

Emilio De La Vega gave the Rams a 3-2 advantage when he collected a rebound 16 minutes into the second half.

St. Joseph (3-9-1) will host Darien High on Friday at 4:15.