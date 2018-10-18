Obituary: Gail Lutz Nill, 92, of Trumbull

Gail Lutz Nill, age 92, of Trumbull, passed away peacefully October 16, 2018. Born in Rome, NY, the daughter of the late Herman and Bertha Lutz, she attended Rome Free Academy, Excelsior School of Business, and Potsdam State Teachers’ College.

She is survived by the love of her life, John P. Nill. Their 69 year marriage and the love they shared is a model for all. John’s career with Shell Oil had them making their home in nine locations across the country while having five children along the way.

Forever youthful, stylish and enthusiastic, Gail always wanted to be on the go. She delighted in traveling with her husband, was an avid Yankees fan, and played tennis many years with the Trumbull Tennis Association. She enjoyed country fairs, parades, fireworks, dancing, playing bridge and dining at Captain’s Cove with friends.

Gail loved her home and family and took pride in keeping everyone well fed. She was a long-time member of the First Presbyterian Church of Fairfield.

Gail is also survived by her children and their partners: Rebecca and Dennis Kosisko of Monroe; Stephen Nill and Marie Woolf of Cambridge, MA; Richard and Patricia Nill of Andover, MA, and Barbara Nill and Peter Kyle of Carlisle, MA. She was predeceased by her son David, 4-1/2 years old, who is her angel in heaven. She was blessed with 7 grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In celebration of Gail’s life, and to continue her legacy of love and graciousness, the family asks that in lieu of flowers to please take a moment to perform an act of kindness for someone. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com.