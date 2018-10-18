Moore hopes to continue the battle

As president and CEO of The Witness Project, a local non-profit agency dedicated to breast cancer mortality, State Sen. Marilyn Moore is used to protecting women’s health. Should she win a third term representing Trumbull and parts of Bridgeport and Monroe, Moore said women would be a top priority for her in Hartford, too.

“Reproductive health is going to continue to be a major issue,” Moore said Tuesday. “There have been many bills introduced in the last four years to take away power from women, and put up barriers and restrictions. The reason they didn’t go farther is because we had a Democratic governor who would head off anything going that way.”

For that reason, Moore said, it was crucial to keep the General Assembly and governorship in Democratic hands. The governor’s race, though, between Democrat Ned Lamont and Republican Bob Stefanowski, is largely beyond her control but Moore said she is steadfast in her support of Lamont.

“In Ned Lamont we have someone who stood up for women’s rights, and spoke out against [Supreme Court Associate Justice] Kavanaugh, and all the nasty comments that were made, and spoke up for women and that sexual assault and sexual harassment are real issues.”

Moore also was sharply critical of Stefanowski’s campaign promise to phase out the state income tax, which generates more than half of Connecticut’s tax revenue.

“Even in my first political campaign I knew in my head what I wanted to get done, and as a new person I didn’t say outlandish things that I knew wouldn’t happen,” she said. “One of the reasons the state is in a deficit is that unemployment was so bad and people weren’t paying income tax because they were out of jobs. If we fell that hard because of the unemployment rate on the income tax, I don’t see how we wipe it out.”

Economic factors, including a bump in the minimum wage to $15/hour, health insurance protections for people with pre-existing conditions, wage equity for women, support for small businesses and foreclosure protections for senior citizens and veterans, don’t have borders, Moore said.

“It’s not about Bridgeport or Trumbull, it’s about the people that live there,” she said.

But if Bridgeport and Trumbull share common concerns, Moore is concerned about Washington, D.C.’s effect on Connecticut. Specifically, national efforts, she said, that would undo years of civil rights progress. A Democratic Assembly and governor would oppose such measures, she said.

“We’ve seen such attacks nationally that we need to have safeguards in place to protect against things that could be coming down the road,” she said. “That’s why everyone needs to do their civic duty November 6.”