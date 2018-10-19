Spaghetti supper and free concert

It’s a night of jazz on tap at the Saturday, Oct. 20 spaghetti supper and concert series at Long Hill United Methodist Church, 6358 Main St. (Route 111), Trumbull.

The husband-wife team of Matt and Alta DeChamplain bring a rich history of jazz experience to the stage. She has sung and he has played with some of the biggest names in jazz.They have performed at such venues at the Monterey Jazz Festival, Lincoln Center and the Kennedy Center, to name a few.

They will be performing at the monthly free concert, starting at 7 p.m.

The spaghetti dinner, featuring homemade meatballs, garlic bread, salad, beverages and desserts, begins at 5:30 p.m., and costs $12; $11 for seniors.

For more information, call 203-954-9691.