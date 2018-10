Trumbull High blanked Trinity Catholic of Stamford 6-0, in an FCIAC girls soccer game on Tuesday.

Lauren Mecca had two goals for coach Rich Sutherland’s Eagles.

Mia DiBello scored the first goal, assisted by Gianna DiBello.

Skylar Jorge’s goal made it 2-0, before Mecca tallied twice.

Gianna DiBello took the score to 6-0.

Avery Rice played the entire game in goal.