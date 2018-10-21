Campus News

James Madison University — Ashley Matera has enrolled for the fall 2018 semester. Matera’s selected major is Undeclared.
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
James Madison University — Ashley Matera has enrolled for the fall 2018 semester. Matera’s selected major is Undeclared.
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
© Copyright 2018 Hearst Media Services Connecticut, LLC