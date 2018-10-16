Upcoming programs at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

NOW OPEN SUNDAYS 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

So You Want To Be an Engineer? Civil — Grades 8-11. Thursday, Oct. 18, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monthly career exploration for teens. This session led by Tatiana Smotritskaya, one of the town of Trumbull’s civil engineers, and who has worked seven years in the field. Details online. Free. Register.

TAG-Teen Advisory Group monthly meeting — Grades 6-12. Friday, Oct. 19, 4-4:45 p.m. TAG helps the library: Teens plan programs, make purchase suggestions, get special volunteer opportunities, and make new friends. If interested in joining fill out an application on our volunteer opportunities page: trumbullct-library.org/volunteer-opportunities.

Bedlam Brothers String Band — Sunday, Oct. 21, 2-3:30 p.m. The Bedlam Brothers have been entertaining audiences both collectively and solo for over three decades, playing an eclectic mix of old time American roots music, fiddle tunes, country music from the 1920’s and ’30’s, and traditional and contemporary folk music. Free. Register.

Author Talk: We’re Good — A story about local teen Chris O’Brien. Grades 8-adult. Monday, Oct. 22, 5:30-7 p.m. Trumbull’s own Meg Keeshan McGovern will be back for another look at her first book, We’re Good, about Chris’s journey through recovery after a tragic accident. Limited copies will be available for signing after the program, before the official release. Details online. Drop in.

Celebrating 300 Years of Connecticut’s Remarkable Women — Tuesday, Oct. 23, 6:30-7:15 p.m. Join us for an interactive multi-media program by the CT Women’s Hall of Fame and learn about some of our most remarkable women. Get a view of some of its 118 Inductees from politics and sports to the arts and sciences. Free. Register.

Planning Your Job Search Strategy — Evening Career Workshops. Thursday, Oct. 25, 6:30-7:30 p.m. An effective job search is built on understanding one’s skills and finding employers who want those skills. It’s a simple idea, and one often unappreciated by job seekers. In this session, we will discuss several steps to your great job. Led by Bill Florin, Resu-mazing Services Co. Free. Register.

Upcoming: Creepy Crafts: Lantern Jars — Grades 6-8. Friday, Oct. 26, 3:45-4:45 p.m.

Children’s

Adventures in Reading — Grades K-2. 4-week series. Monday, Oct. 22, 4-5 p.m. Improve children’s reading comprehension as well as promote a love of reading. Reading a-loud followed by hands-on activities. This week’s book is Away Go the Boats, by Margaret Hillert. Led by Trumbull High School student Sara DiVasto and the TLS Children’s Department. Details online. Register for each program.

Baby Café — Ages 6-months to 2-years. Tuesday, Oct. 23, and Wednesday, Oct. 24, 11-11:30 a.m. Baby’s first introduction to the library. Babies and caregivers can expect a jam-packed session of stories, rhymes, and fingerplays guaranteed to enchant our youngest explorers. Drop in.

Book discussion and activity — Grades 4-6. Wednesday, Oct. 24, 4:30-6:15 p.m. October’s title: Secret of the Andes, by Ann Nolan Clark. Cusi, a modern Inca boy, leaves his home high in the Andes mountains to learn the mysterious secret of his ancient ancestors. Register; first 15 to register get copy. Free.

Homework Help — Grades K-8. Wednesday, Oct. 24, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Rohit Gunda and Ganesh Nachiappan, both high school sophomores, provide homework help tonight. Both look forward to tutoring younger kids. Details online. Free. Drop in.

4- and 5-year-old Storytime — Thursday, Oct. 25, 10-10:45 a.m. Sharing books, songs, and making a craft has never been so much fun. Free. Register.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Butterflies Storytime — Ages 1-2 ½ years. Monday, Oct. 22, 11-11:30 a.m. Children will enjoy this fun morning storytime with music and puppets. Drop in.

Chemistry Week — Chemistry is Colorful. Ages 8 and up. Monday, Oct. 22, 4-4:45 p.m. Chemistry is everywhere in the world, around us and in ourselves: In the air we breathe, the water we drink, the food we eat, and all of the materials, natural or human-made, that surround us. In this session we will explore The Nature of Dye. Free. Register.

Creators’ Corner Exploration — Ages 8-up. Monday, Oct. 22, and Wednesday, Oct. 24, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Discover 3D printing, Ozobot robots, and building with our construction kits (LEGO, Knew, Roominate, Keval Planks), and more. Drop in.

Turn It UP — All ages. Tuesday, Oct. 23, 10:30-11 a.m. A fun and entirely interactive music program that gets kids up and moving. Drop in.

Chemistry Week — Chemistry Makes Scents. Ages 8 and up. Tuesday, Oct. 23, 4-4:45 p.m. Chemistry is everywhere in the world around us and in ourselves: In the air we breathe, the water we drink, the food we eat, and all of the materials, natural or human-made, that surround us. In this session we will explore molecules. Free. Register.

Storytime for 2’s and 3’s — Wednesday, Oct. 24, 10:30-11 a.m. Come join us for storytime. We will have a little bit of music, dancing, stories, and a show-stopping craft. Drop in.

Creators’ Corner 3D printer — Ages 8-up. Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2:30-4 p.m. Learn about the 3D printer by observing a demonstration or trying it out for yourself in a guided, hands-on learning experience. Drop in.

Toddler Yoga — Ages 1-4. Thursday, Oct. 25, 11:30 a.m.-noon. Parents may join their children. Children will learn postures, breathing techniques, meditation, and relaxation in a fun, age- appropriate setting with a supportive musical playlist. Mats not required. Register; 10 children max.

Check out our website at trumbullct-library.org, to see details on upcoming events from the home page, and to register online.