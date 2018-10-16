Great Pumpkin Classic set for Sunday, Oct. 21

The Great Pumpkin Classic, is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 21, at Trumbull High School, 72 Strobel Road.

More than 1,000 runners, walkers, spectators and volunteers from all over the region are expected at the event, now in its 27th year.

The day’s events begin with the Kids’ Fun Run, followed by a two-mile Health Walk. The main event, the Great Pumpkin Classic 5K Run, has been ranked in the top 50 in New England for the past 10 years.

Trumbull Community Women (TCW), which sponsors the health walk, is in partnership with the Trumbull High School Scholarship Foundation, the Trumbull PTSA and the Trumbull Chamber of Commerce (TCC), an affiliate of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council.

Proceeds from the Health Walk will support TCW’s Scholarship program. Proceeds from the Run support Trumbull High School Scholarship Foundation and TCC Grant Fund. The Fun Run benefits the PTSA.

For as little as $100, a business can support this community event with its name on the back of more than 750 T-shirts that will be given to all participants. If a sponsorship is not appropriate, the donation of gift cards to use for prizes are also appreciated.

For more information about the event or sponsorships, email [email protected] or call 203-216-3186.

Online registration is at greatpumpkin-classic.com/.