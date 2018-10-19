Trumbull Times

Free evening career workshop at Trumbull Library

By Julie Miller on October 19, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., will hold the following career program:

Evening Career Workshop — Thursday, Oct. 25. Planning and Working an Effective Job Search Strategy. 6:30-7:30 p.m., presentation. Bill Florin looks at the “big picture” strategy in career planning from his expertise in resume creation and advice, interview preparation, and career coaching. He is the President of Resu-mazing Services Co. and holds resume (CPRW) and interview (CEIP)credentials. www.resu-mazing.com. (Details online).

For more information, call 203-452-5197 or visit trumbulllct-library.org.

