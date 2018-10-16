Obituary: Wilfried Hans Meier, 86, of Trumbull

Wilfried Hans Meier, of Trumbull, CT, died peacefully on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at the age of 86. He was born in Winterthur, Switzerland to the late Ernst and Emilie Meier.

He graduated from the Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich, Switzerland in 1956 with a Master’s Degree in aeronautical engineering. His first project in Switzerland included design work on the P-16 fighter jet which later was integrated into the Lear jet. That background led him to Detroit, Los Angeles, and Holland where he worked on advanced designs for projects including missile development, the Apollo lunar projects, and European space research. This experience led him finally to Sikorsky Aircraft where he worked in Advance Design (including the Blackhawk and International Marketing until his retirement in 1999.

An active member of the community, Wilfried served as Trustee for the Greater Bridgeport Symphony Orchestra and the Trumbull Congregational Church and was past president of the Swiss American Association of CT. Wilfried was a model railroad enthusiast, a World War II history buff and bowled with the Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s group for over twenty years. He traveled extensively and was an avid photographer.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Ursula (Arbenz) Meier; two devoted daughters Monica and her husband Steve Juscen and Nadia and her husband Glen Sturgill and two cherished grandsons Tyler and Maxwell Juscen all of MA.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 27, 2018 at 11 a.m., at the Trumbull Congregational Church, 3115 Reservoir Ave. Trumbull. Inurnment will be private. Contributions in the memory of Wilfred Meier may be made to the Greater Bridgeport Symphony, 446 University Ave, Bridgeport, CT 06604. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. To leave an online condolence please visit mullinsfh.com.