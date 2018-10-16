Terrarium Workshop and Halloween parade upcoming events

The following events will take place at the Nichols Improvement Association (NIA) Starkweather House, 1773 Huntington Tpke., Trumbull.

On Sunday, Oct. 21, the Nichols Improvement Association and the Nichols Garden Club will co-sponsor a Terrarium Workshop from 1-3 p.m., at Starkweather House. Space is limited and participants must register online at niatrumbull.org/nia-store. Class is open to both members and non-members. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. BYOB cocktail and an appetizer to be shared pre-workshop. Contact Katie Miller-Creagh with any [email protected]

The annual Halloween children’s parade will be held on Sunday, Oct. 28, at 3 p.m. Drop off baked goods (no nut products allowed) at Starkweather House prior to the start of the parade. The Nichols Fire Department, along with a marching band, will lead children around the Nichols Green to the front of Starkweather House where prizes for costumes will be awarded along with snacks for participants. Age groups are as follows: Infant to pre-school, K-2nd, 3rd grade to 7th grade. Parents and youth are encouraged to volunteer. Contact Katie at [email protected]

All these and future NIA events are posted on the website (niatrumbull.org) and the NIA Facebook page. Volunteers are always welcomed for specific events and to serve as administrative officers for two-year terms. Contact the Executive Board for further information.