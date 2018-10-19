The Wonderful World of Composting presentation at library

Dr. Abigail Maynard of the Department of Forestry and Horticulture will be the featured speaker when the Long Hill Garden Club meets on Monday, Oct.22.

The meeting, held at the Trumbull Library Community Room, begins at 11:30 a.m. It is followed by a Gather, Greet and Eat, and the speaker will begin at 12:45 p.m. The topic is The Wonderful World of Composting.

Dr. Maynard is currently employed at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station in New Haven and has experience in many areas of vegetable production. Her specific interests include composting, and its use in nursery stock and vegetable production, nitrate leaching from compost-amended soil and long-term effects of repeated applications of compost on soil and water quality.

Dr. Maynard is presently evaluating new crops for Connecticut.

For further information, contact Betty at 203-261-5471.