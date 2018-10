St. Joseph posted a 16-14 victory in the fifth set to defeat Fairfield Ludlowe, 3-2, on Monday.

Coach Jeff Babineau’s Cadets (12-2, 10-1 FCIAC) took the first (25-16) and second (25-13) sets while the Falcons, now 10-4, 7-4, won the third (25-14) and fourth (25-12).

St. Joseph’s Lily Mattison had 8 kills and 3 blocks, Kaitlin Capobianco 26 digs and Elena Ball 15 kills.

Ludlowe was led by Ava Sanborn (25 assists), Molly Cronin (20 digs, 1 ace) and Jess Takami (4 aces, 12 digs).