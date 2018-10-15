Household Hazardous Waste Collection Saturday, Oct.  20

The Town of Trumbull Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day is set for Saturday, Oct. 20, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at 307 Indian Ledge Park Drive. next to BMX Facility.

This includes Trumbull, Monroe, and Easton residents. Must show CT driver’s license.

For more information, contact Trumbull Public Works at 203-452-5070.

Bring materials in original containers securely closed. Pack containers in sturdy upright boxes and pad with newspaper, if necessary. Never mix chemicals together. Never smoke or eat while handling hazardous materials. Leaking or broken containers must be contained. Do not leave vehicles unless instructed to do so.

Household hazardous waste no longer needed, 20 gallons and 20 pounds per household. They reserve the right to refuse unidentified materials and large amounts of hazardous waste.

What to bring

Oil based paints and strippers paint thinner, solvents, stains and varnishes, solvent adhesives, lighter fluid, waste fuels: kerosene, gasoline engine degreaser, carburetor cleaner, brake fluid, transmission fluid, pesticides and insecticides, weed killers, moth balls, flea powder, resins and adhesives, rubber cement, airplane glue, hobby supplies, artist supplies, photo chemicals, chemistry sets, furniture, floor, metal polishes, oven, toilet and drain cleaners, rug and upholstery cleaner, dry cleaning solvents, spot removers, swimming pool chemicals, fluorescent light bulbs, mercury thermometers

What not to bring

Latex paint (can be solidified and thrown in the trash) asbestos, ammunition, fireworks, explosives, radioactives, smoke detectors, infectious and biological wastes, prescription drugs/syringes, commercial or industrial waste, empty containers, compressed gas, cylinders/propane tanks, tires*, antifreeze*, waste motor oil*, car batteries*, household alkaline batteries*, cooking oil*

*These items may be disposed of daily at the TEaM Transfer Station, 101 Spring Hill Road.