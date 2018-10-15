Counterfeiting suspect ‘caught’ by police after chase

Two police officers were slightly injured Saturday chasing down and “catching” a counterfeiting suspect who allegedly jumped off a parking garage in an attempt to escape.

According to reports, Donnel Johnson, 25, of Bronx New York used a fake $100 bill to make a video game purchase at a store in the mall at about 7:15 p.m. The store clerk grew suspicious and called police. A Trumbull sergeant spotted Johnson leaving the mall and attempted to detain him.

Johnson spoke briefly with the sergeant and allegedly denied being the suspect, before fleeing on foot. With the sergeant in pursuit, Johnson jumped from the upper level of a parking garage, landing on the hood of a car below, causing some damage. He then continued to flee, running onto an elevated parking lot and again attempting to jump off. This time, another officer was able to grab him as he went over the wall, and with assistance, police were able to pull him back up and over the wall and take him into custody. Two police officers were slightly injured preventing Johnson from jumping. Johnson himself complained of pain and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police said an additional counterfeit bill was found in Johnson’s pocket. He was charged with first-degree forgery, larceny, interfering and resisting arrest, criminal mischief. He was held on $50,000 bond for court October 24.

Police said there have been incidents involving counterfeit bills linked to organized groups in the region, and officers are reviewing surveillance footage to determine if Johnson had any accomplices.