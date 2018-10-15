Trumbull Times

Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Monday League bowling

By Trumbull Times on October 15, 2018 in Recreational Sports, Sports Features ·

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Tuesday Bowling League competed at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield on Oct. 9.

Team 12 (Pete Pappas, Roy Green, Charles Fereira, Manny Cabral) took over first place with 107 points and a lead of two points over Team 2 (Jerry Orsini, Bob Wolfe, Joe Alarcon, Chris Barrett) and Team 10 (Dennis Russell, Alan Careddu, Robert Winston, Bob Burke).

John Verdeschi had the high scratch single game (247) and the high three game scratch series (661).

Jim Rainey bowled the Individual with handicap game of 292 and the series with handicap of 753.

Chris Barrett is the high individual match point leader with 26 points.

Related posts:

  1. Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club bowling
  2. Team 5 leads Sr. Men’s Club’s Tuesday League bowling
  3. Bob Gregory leads Tuesday Bowling League
  4. Tuesday bowling results

Tags: ,

Previous Post Tashua Knolls Senior Men's Club Friday League bowling Next Post Counterfeiting suspect 'caught' by police after chase
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress