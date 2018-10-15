Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Monday League bowling

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Tuesday Bowling League competed at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield on Oct. 9.

Team 12 (Pete Pappas, Roy Green, Charles Fereira, Manny Cabral) took over first place with 107 points and a lead of two points over Team 2 (Jerry Orsini, Bob Wolfe, Joe Alarcon, Chris Barrett) and Team 10 (Dennis Russell, Alan Careddu, Robert Winston, Bob Burke).

John Verdeschi had the high scratch single game (247) and the high three game scratch series (661).

Jim Rainey bowled the Individual with handicap game of 292 and the series with handicap of 753.

Chris Barrett is the high individual match point leader with 26 points.